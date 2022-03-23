'Wow, this is history': SCOTUS nominee brings with her power of representation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could soon be the first Black woman to serve on the nation's highest court. Local leaders in San Antonio share why it's so impactful.

SAN ANTONIO — After her last day of questioning on Wednesday, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson could soon become the nation's first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.

When President Biden formerly announced Jackson as the SCOTUS nominee, Rosalind Guidry-Anderson thought, "What a major opportunity for her, and what a major opportunity for young Black women."

Guidry-Anderson is the Vice President of Finance for the San Antonio chapter of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women (NCBW). She believes Jackson's nomination alone has already had a beautiful impact, but also realizes the heavy weight that comes with being the first.

"Being the first of anything comes with a lot of pressure," she said. Guidry-Anderson recalled when she was the first African American to attend her childhood Catholic all-girls school.

"I will never forget being voted president of my class. My teacher said to my class, 'Can you believe she’s Black?' And they said to her, 'Well she’s the smartest one in the class.,'" Guidry said. "Now, I understand why my mom said you have to be not the best, but even better than the best."

She noted the same sentiment when discussing Jackson's qualifications and how her professional experience compares to others members of the Supreme Court.

If nominated, Jackson would also be the first Justice to have experience as a public defender.

Deborah Omowale Jarmon is the CEO and Executive Director of The San Antonio African American Community Archive and Museums (SAAACAM).

Above all, she is a mother, daughter, aunt and grandmother who echoed how important representation is in the country's highest court.

"I love that she [Jackson] emphatically stated yesterday that she intends, and has intended to uphold the constitution," Jarmon said. "What I’ve learned is that we all come with unintentional, unconscious biases, so the more diverse the court is as they look at that document, to really interpret the laws that are going to affect us forever, the better off we will be."

Jarmon also added that Jackson is, "Carrying the burden of being the first, but she is also carrying the joy of being the first."

She also discussed the impact of Justice Thurgood Marshall, former President Barack Obama, and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I think, 'Wow, this is history,'" said Jarmon.