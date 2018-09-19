AUSTIN — Country music icon Willie Nelson has his own opinion about politics in Texas, and he doesn't care if his fans have the same one as him.

"I've been supporting Democrats all my life," he said on ABC's The View Tuesday.

Willie Nelson talks politics on ABC's The View.

The 85-year-old musician announced he's headlining a fundraising event for Democratic Senate candidate Beto O'Rourke, who's running against incumbent Republican Ted Cruz for the November mid-term election. But -- some fans took to social media to express their unhappiness with the country music star's decision.

In response, Nelson said on The View that he doesn't understand why some people don't know his political affiliation because he's never hiding his beliefs, and he added that it doesn't bother him when he gets flack for it.

"Everybody has an opinion. Everybody has a right to an opinion. So you know, I think I have one too," he said.

When asked if he cared that fans have an issue with his performance at the O'Rourke fundraiser, Nelson said plainly, "I don't care."

As Nelson alluded to, he's supported various Democratic candidates in the past, including former President Jimmy Carter in 1980. However, the rally for O'Rourke differs because it will be Nelson's first free public performance on behalf of a political candidate.

The rally for O'Rourke is scheduled for Sept. 29 at 8 p.m. Auditorium Shores in Austin.

