SAN ANTONIO — Many people in Bexar County have reported issues with attempting to vote on Super Tuesday.

Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Commissioner for Precinct 4, told KENS 5 that many machines are not working at this time, so they are encouraging citizens to call in complaints to a national hotline at 866-OUR-VOTE.

We're told the polling locations that are having issues include:

James Bode Recreation Center, a voting location that includes Precincts 4028, 4013 and 4177

Copernicus, a voting location that includes Precinct 4113

Lowell Middle School, a voting location that includes Precincts 1078, 1013 and 1077

Voters have said that voting machines are not working at these locations and possibly others.

Calvert is calling for the elections administrator to extend hours of operation for voting.

Sheriff Javier Salazar posted on Facebook: "When you go vote, if the printer is down, election judges have the ability to process your vote manually. Please be patient."

