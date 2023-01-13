Texas Mayors outline legislative priorities for the 88th Legislature

Mayors from Texas’ biggest cities including San Antonio, Houston and many others spoke on their legislative priorities they hope can get bipartisan support.

AUSTIN, Texas — In the first week of the Texas Legislature kicking off, the Texas Big City Mayors held a news conference discussing the priorities they want addressed by state lawmakers.

One of the biggest issues emphasized by each mayor was maintaining local control. Their agenda is to oppose legislation that would restrict or limit cities’ abilities to advocate for its residents.

“Each community of ours has unique needs. As Mayors…we believe that we are best positioned to determine local policies that improve [residents] lives and meet the needs,” San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated in the opening address.

The coalition of Mayors also highlighted areas of property tax relief, economic development, workforce and education, and public health and violence prevention were highlighted in the agenda.

One issue that several mayors focused on is broadband Internet infrastructure.

“Broadband is a basic right,” Mayor Ginger Nelson of Amarillo stated during the press conference. The Mayors’ agenda is to support Texas cities’ ability to participate in the state’s broadband grant programs and partner with the private sector to expand broadband connectivity in their communities.

In August, Bexar County approved $25 million in ARPA funds towards expanding broadband internet access. 20% of residents in San Antonio and Bexar County have internet access barriers.

One of the mayors also made suggestions on how to spend a $32.7 billion surplus in the state’s coffers.

“With a historic amount of funding we need to make investments in mental health,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner stated. According to Mental Health America, Texas ranks 33 in adult mental health and 41 in youth mental healthcare access.

The Big City Mayors also support “common sense firearm regulations.” Following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, state lawmakers have filed legislation on gun laws including red flag laws, protective orders, and raising the age to buy an assault weapon.

“Our position on this is keeping dangerous weapons out of the hands of dangerous people,” Mayor Nirenberg told reporters.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan told reporters that he doesn’t believe the House has the votes to pass a bill raising the age limit. Senator Roland Gutierrez filed similar legislation in the state’s higher chamber.