The San Antonio Airport System is taking input as it forms a “Strategic Development Plan,” aimed at keeping up with growth across the city.

“San Antonio has been growing at a very fast pace,” said Chief Strategy and Development Officer Syed Mehdi. “Businesses, economy, tourism, everything is driving the growth over here, and we want to be ahead of the curve and be more proactive than reactive to the growth, so we are developing a plan.”

The new plan will focus on the next 20 years at the airport and look at how the site could expand in the next 50 years, or whether a new site might be needed. Data will play a large role in shaping many decisions but so will input from San Antonians about their priorities for an airport.

“As we grow, there are is a need for more facilities at the airport,” Mehdi said. “At this stage, we need the community’s input. We need ideas on what they want to see.”

UPCOMING OPPORTUNITIES TO WEIGH IN:

Thursday, August 23 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Hardberger Park in the outdoor classroom area off Blanco Road

Saturday, August 25 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with SA Speak Up Community Days at Woodlawn Lake Park

Saturday, August 25 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Lincoln Park Splashpad

Saturday, September 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Pearsall Park

You can also click here to fill out an online survey.

© 2018 KENS