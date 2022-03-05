“It's certainly unprecedented to have a leak like this."

TYLER, Texas — A leaked document showing the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade published by Politico could have some impact on the Supreme Court’s final decision.

If the law is overruled in the court, this would remove federal protection for abortion access, leaving regulations up to individual states.

Texas is one of 13 states with a trigger law, which would ban abortions in Texas 30 days after the federal overturn. Roe v. Wade.

“In several states like Texas, where we have these trigger laws, that will mean that there will be immediate restrictions put on abortion,” John Barrett, political science professor at LeTourneau University, said.

Last fall, the Texas Senate passed Senate Bill 8, also known as the “Heartbeat Bill.” It bans abortion once a heartbeat is detected, which usually happens around six weeks into a pregnancy.

“I suspect that if Roe v Wade is overturned, I suspect the court will strike down Senate Bill 8, the 'Heartbeat Law,' because that had put restrictions on abortion,” Barrett said. “It had done it in a very unusual way, by empowering lawsuits, between citizens of the state.”

In the meantime, as the debate continues over abortion access across the U.S. Barrett said organizations like Planned Parenthood could see a potential shift.

“It will be a new era for them, what you will see is a shift to different tactics such as, again, abortion by mail, of providing funds and transportation to take women out of states where it's not permitted, and bring them to states where it is permitted,” Barrett said.