President Donald Trump visited Yuma to survey the border wall before speaking at a rally in Phoenix. You can find the latest updates here.

PHOENIX — President Donald Trump is taking a trip to Arizona on Tuesday, where more than 54,000 people have contracted coronavirus and more than 1,300 have died of the virus.

But the focus of Trump's trip will not be on the deadly disease: He visited Yuma to survey the border wall and mark the completion of the 200th mile of the border wall system.

Trump will then head to Phoenix, where he will deliver remarks at a Turning Point Action event aimed to students at Dream City Church.

Sen. Martha McSally, Reps. Debbie Lesko and Andy Biggs and Gov. Doug Ducey will be among the politicians in attendance throughout Trump's visit to Arizona.

Trump arrived in Yuma around 11 a.m. before going to the new border wall site in San Luis. He will land at Sky Harbor around 1:30 p.m. and speak at Dream City Church at 2:40 p.m. before leaving Phoenix at 4:15 p.m.

Here are the latest updates with Trump's visit to Arizona:

1 p.m.

Photos from inside Dream City Church show a pretty large crowd waiting for the president to speak. Very few people were wearing masks as the church filled up.

There were still some supporters waiting outside.

12:30 p.m.

A small group of protesters gathers outside Dream City Church in the designated "Free Speech Zone."

12 News' Alexa Block captures shot of Phoenix police lined up at the church.

Noon:

Trump and other Arizona lawmakers participate in a roundtable.

11 a.m.:

President Donald Trump lands in Yuma. He is expected to participate in a roundtable briefing on border security and recognize the 200th mile of the new border wall.

10:30 a.m.:

Phoenix police says two lanes of northbound Cave Creek Road near Sharon Drive will be restricted due to Trump's visit.

7 a.m.:

Doors open at Dream City Church.

6:56 a.m.:

President Donald Trump departs Washington, D.C. for Yuma, the White House says.

Starting at 4 a.m. (Arizona time):

Supporters line up at Dream City Church ahead of President Donald Trump's rally.

Here is a livestream from Sky 12 showing supporters lined up outside Dream City Church.

Sky 12 over Dream City Church in Phoenix Sky 12 is over Dream City Church in Phoenix as supporters gather ahead of President Trump's rally this afternoon. MORE: https://bit.ly/2NlvhfM Posted by 12 News on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

12 News will post updates related to the president's visit here. Stay tuned for the latest information.