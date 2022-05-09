Now that Labor Day is over, campaign season is here. These are key dates you need to know for Texas

The race for Texas governor features two skilled fundraisers. It could be the most expensive race Texas has ever seen.

DALLAS — It’s down to nine weeks.

While it sometimes feels like elections never end in the United States, campaigns kick into their highest gear after Labor Day.

And Texans can expect an expensive race at the top of the ticket – perhaps the most expensive in state history.

“If this race spends less than $150 or $200 million, I’ll be shocked,” said Vinny Minchillo, a veteran political ad producer and Republican strategist.

Minchillo expects third parties like political action committees and national committees will spend a lot on the governor’s race.

"You’re gonna see Ted Cruz in ads, Joe Biden in ads, Nancy Pelosi – all the hits," he said.

Minchillo made the comments on Inside Texas Politics.

Here are key dates for voters to watch, according to the Texas secretary of state’s office:

Sept. 30 is the one debate between Gov. Greg Abbott and Beto O’Rourke that the Abbott campaign has agreed upon.

Oct. 11 is the deadline to register to vote.

Early voting begins on Oct. 24.

Applications for a mail-in ballot are due Oct. 28.