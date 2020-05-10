Political groups pushing for voter participation as registration deadline, 2020 election quickly approach

Monday, October 5 is the last day Texans can register to vote and some groups say your vote matters more than ever before

BEAUMONT, Texas — As early as next week, lines will be forming at polling locations across Texas and at the Jefferson County Courthouse.

Early voting starts on Tuesday, October 13.

For both the Jefferson County Democratic Party and the Jefferson County Republican Party, they say your vote is needed now more than ever.

It's a busy time at the Democratic party headquarters with the deadline looming for voter registration.

Joseph Trahan, chairman of the Jefferson County Democratic Party said the last several months have been geared toward increasing voter participation.

He believes a Democratic win will depend on how many people choose to cast their vote.

"The numbers are on our side, it's matter of getting people out to vote," Trahan said. "I think now more than ever people, irrespective, of racial communities they're apart of of their gender social economic status are fired up to unseat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden," Trahan said.

Republican chair Judy Nichols believes Biden is not a strong enough candidate to handle the pressures of the Oval Office.

"Biden just constantly shows that he thinks he can defend this country as a nice guy," Nichols said. "I don't want a nice guy going toe to toe with Kim Jong Un, I don't want a nice guy trying to negotiate trade treaties with China. I don't want a nice guy trying to protect me from ISIS."

While Nichols and Trahan both agree on voter turnout, that's pretty much the only thing they see eye to eye on.

Jefferson County is among the most contested counties in the state.

President Trump won the county in 2016 by a few hundred votes.

Former President Barack Obama also won by a slim margin.

"What we are seeing at the White House today is is coordinated effort to divide and conquer to divide people along racial lines, along religious lines and even political lines to the point where we can't even work together," Trahan said.

Ahead of the election, Gov. Abbott has limited counties across the state to having one drop off location for mail-in ballots.

"There's all kinds of untested, untried methodically that could impact this new way to vote. I don't understand Democrats desire to run willy nilly into a new methodology without at least giving it a test run or a try," Nichols said.