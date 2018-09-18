The current collective bargaining agreement between the City of San Antonio and the San Antonio Professional Fire Fighter’s Union expired four years ago. Right now, the first responders are operating on an evergreen plan, keeping the most current contract in place and allowing time to negotiate.

But the city says that's not happening.

Earlier this month, 31-year-old Jesus Cuevas was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. Thanks to the current collective bargaining agreement, Cuevas could use taxpayer money to mount his legal defense.

"I don't think the average taxpayer knows they pay for the legal defense of a firefighter when they're in a divorce, arrested for something, going through a bankruptcy, child custody case,” said City of San Antonio Director of Government and Public Affairs Jeff Coyle.

For the city, this highlights why they want to get back to the negotiating table. According to the city, two-thirds of the general fund goes to public safety.

"That means streets, sidewalks, flood control, parks, animal care, you name it. All the rest of that share the remaining one third,” Coyle explained.

Firefighters don't pay premiums for healthcare and taxpayers contribute to their legal defense fund. It's a model the city says is no longer sustainable.

But the San Antonio Professional Fire Fighter's Union says that there is a cap on how much money can be used by an individual.

According to the city, 27 firefighters have been arrested since the contract expired. The legal defense fund is paid out by the union, and city leaders don't know if the money has been used in criminal cases.

"We want to give our firefighters pay raises and a fair contract, and we want to fix some of the things that should have been fixed years ago,” Coyle said.

KENS 5 contacted the fire fighter’s union for comment, but they have not offered a response to this story. We will provide an update if and when we hear from them.

© 2018 KENS