Constitutional carry and other new Texas laws take effect September 1st | KENS 5 breakdowns some of the biggest changes

SAN ANTONIO — There are some big changes to Texas laws coming September 1st. We’ll start with the first and probably most talked about.

“Constitutional carry is now a law in Texas,” Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.

The permit-less carry bill, or constitutional carry, allows anyone who legally owns a gun to carry it in public without a license or formal training.

"They knew as much as anybody, the necessity of being able to carry a weapon for the purpose of defending yourself against attacks by others," Governor Abbott said.

The new law has been publicly condemned by many law enforcement officers. There are some public places where people can’t constitutionally carry like businesses with ‘no weapon’ signs, college campuses, and military bases to name a few.

Next and probably the most controversial is the fetal heartbeat bill.

“The legal analysis of abortion is changing and has changed since the decision in Roe Vs. Wade,” Jonathan Covey of Texas Values said.

This bill bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, something that can happen as early as 6 weeks after conception.

In many cases it's before a woman even knows she’s pregnant, something abortion advocates say is unconstitutional.

“If you believe it’s wrong to have an abortion, don’t have one. I fully support that choice. All we’re asking is that you give everybody else the opportunity to do what they want to do,” abortion activist Vanessa Martinez said.

The fetal heartbeat bill does not provide exemptions for rape, incest, abusive relationships, and certain medical issues, but does allow for abortions after 6 weeks for medical emergencies.

Next is House Bill 1540 which makes paying for sex a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

"Until you can go after the demand side of things, you’ll never be able to get down on the supply,” Chara McMichael with the Human Trafficking Interdiction Division said.

House Bill 1540 also enhances penalties for those who try to recruit victims from shelters and certain residential treatment facilities.