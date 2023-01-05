Gov. Greg Abbott sparks outrage after calling San Jacinto County victims 'illegal immigrants'

In a tweet about the reward, the Texas governor pointed out that the 9-year-old boy, three women and a man shot to death were here illegally.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Investigators announced a large reward Sunday with hopes that it will lead to the arrest of the man they said shot and killed five people in San Jacinto County late Friday night.

The San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office and the FBI announced that $80,000 is being offered for tips that lead them to 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza.

The victims included Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25, and her 9-year-old son Daniel Enrique Laso.

"My wife died and so did my 9-year-old son. What can I say, I am trying to stay strong for my children," Wilson Garcia told us. "My daughter kind of understands things. It's hard when she comes to me and starts asking for her mom and her brother."

Two other women, Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21, and Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, died while shielding Garcia and Guzman's baby and 2-year-old daughter, according to investigators.

Eighteen-year-old Jonathan Casarez was also shot and killed when the gunman barged into the home and opened fire.

Investigators said Oropeza went on the shooting rampage after the victims asked him to stop firing his gun on his property so their baby could sleep.

Anyone with information should call 1-800-FBI-TIPS. The phone line is available 24/7.

Abbott tweet causes Twitter backlash

On Sunday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted about the reward that includes $50,000 provided by the state.

"I've announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout," he tweeted. "I continue working with state and local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond."

It was his reference to the victims as "illegal immigrants" that triggered a heated response and over 14,000 comments as of Monday morning, many of them critical of the governor.

I’ve announced a $50K reward for info on the criminal who killed 5 illegal immigrants Friday. Also directed #OperationLoneStar to be on the lookout.



I continue working with state & local officials to ensure all available resources are deployed to respond. pic.twitter.com/SpkUgKqKGe — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 30, 2023

Among those criticizing Abbott was outspoken actor and activist George Takei.

"This is despicable. I would have thought bringing up the immigration status of the innocent victims of this senseless violence would be beneath even you. But I was wrong," Takei tweeted.

This is despicable. I would have thought bringing up the immigration status of the innocent victims of this senseless violence would be beneath even you. But I was wrong. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) April 30, 2023

Others called his statement, "vile and disparaging," "barbaric," and "shameful."

Is there anything else you'd like to say that's vile and disparaging of the victims here?



Maybe you could call one of the massacred children ugly or something — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) April 30, 2023

Some shared photos of the victims and accused Abbott of trying to "dehumanize" them.

.@GregAbbott_TX wants to dehumanize the victims. This is Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. pic.twitter.com/XpPazYun3Z — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 1, 2023

.@GregAbbott_TX wants to dehumanize the victims. This is Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25. pic.twitter.com/YeNQPHy18F — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) May 1, 2023

11 days ago, after 8 grueling years dealing with USCIS, I became an American citizen. For 7 of those years I was a greencard holder who did everything by the books. That you and some of your followers are dehumanizing these people even when at least one has a GC is disgusting. — Sinovera (@Sinovera) May 1, 2023

Don’t ever be surprised by how low “Christian conservative” Texas politicians will stoop. — Nate MVP - 🟧 Got enough style to start 3 fads (@DonnellyMvp) April 30, 2023

You are pro-life until a human being's immigration status is in question. Shame on you — MaryJane Stricklin (@daddotmom) May 1, 2023

Seriously?! You’re going to gaslight the victims by calling them illegal, and evading your own complicity in creating this gun violence mess.



You said less than a year ago “it could’ve been a lot worse,” and boy are you proving it. pic.twitter.com/TBlAtS84AH — HOUmanitarian ™ (@HOUmanitarian) April 30, 2023

I'm all for tighter immigration control but to politicize it in this moment is absolutely barbaric. Give little respect, receive little respect — MT (@KingTut30) May 1, 2023

Critics included Democrat Christian D. Menefee who is running for Houston City Controller.

A family is executed and our governor makes sure calling them “illegal immigrants” is at the forefront of his response.



Deplorable. https://t.co/yYBbo8ykXR — Christian D. Menefee (@CDMenefee) April 30, 2023

I’m glad he notes they’re illegal because it makes the point that his persecution of them is why they complained directly to the shooter instead of calling the police. Their status as useful underclass made them victims before their lives were taken. — William Scot Grey (@wscotgrey) May 1, 2023

A handful of commenters defended Abbott.

Were they in the country illegally? Sounds like he is just stating a fact. Saying the grass is green or sky is blue isn’t gaslighting. — Captain Obvious (@Phillay632) April 30, 2023

We reached out to the governor's press office Monday for a response to the backlash and they sent the following statement.

"We continue working with federal, state, and local officials to provide all available resources to catch and arrest the Cleveland mass shooter, including a combined $80,000 in rewards from state, local, and federal agencies for information.

Any loss of life is a tragedy, and our hearts go out to the families who have lost a loved one. Following the horrific shooting on Friday night, federal officials provided the state of Texas information on the criminal and the victims, including that they were in the country illegally. We've since learned that at least one of the victims may have been in the United States legally. We regret if the information was incorrect and detracted from the important goal of finding and arresting the criminal. The true focus remains on catching this heinous criminal who killed five innocent people and bringing the full weight of Texas law against him. For those with any information, please call the Texas Crime Stoppers Hotline at (800) 252-TIPS (800-252-8477)."