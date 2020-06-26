Police report details night teen was shot by off-duty DPS trooper

The police report explains what Trooper Donald Hinote told investigators happened in the seconds before the video released didn't capture.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, 3 News recieved a police report detailing the shooting death of Ronald Elizondo Jr., 17, by an off duty DPS trooper in a south side neighborhood in July of 2019.

In a report taken by officers, DPS trooper Donald Hinote said it was 46 minutes past midnight on July 10, 2019. He had just gotten home after a 24 hour shift and was in his recliner when he recieved several tones from his home alarm system, alerting movement outside.

Hinote told investigators he looked at his camera system and saw the interior light of his truck on. Seconds later he grabbed his pistol and ran outside.

This is where his home surviellance video released to 3 News begins.

The video showing Hinote run out of his home with a gun in hand and toward a car parked on the street. The car was a mustang belonging to his neighbor.

He then stops and yells 'Hey, get out of there.' In a span of two seconds the teen ran from the car and toward Hinote. Hinote then shot the teen four times.

Hinote told police he believed the teen was trying to attack him. The teen's family says the car door was blocking another path, forcing Elizondo to run toward hinote.

The video ends with Hinote standing with his gun still aimed at the teen.

The police report details what Hinote told investigators happened in the seconds before that isn't captured on the video released.

He said he noticed the interior lights of his neighbors "mustang" parked on the street. As he rounded the drivers side of his truck in his drive way.

The report states Elizondo is wearing dark clothing. – note you can not see Elizondo in this portion video. The first you see of Elizondo is when he exits the car.

Hinote goes on to tell investigators, according to the report of the incident, he felt fear and was afraid for his life, for his property and for the property belonging to his neighbor.