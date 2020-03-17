SAN ANTONIO — Police are looking for a man and woman in connection with a convenience store robbery back in February.

It happened at the Lasses Food Mart on Lasses Boulevard back on February 28.

Police say a woman put items into a white bag. She approached the counter to pay for some items, but not the things in the bag.

The clerk asked the woman about the stuff in the bag, but the woman didn't respond and started to leave, police said. A man who was with the woman then entered the store and pushed the clerk away from the woman. The woman then kicked and punched the clerk, police said.

If you know anything about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 224-STOP and you could get a reward of up $5,000.