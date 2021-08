A person was trapped inside ended up being pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

SAN ANTONIO — One person died in an overnight fire on the city's west side Sunday morning, authorities say.

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters responded to the Sergio Molino's restaurant on the city's west side for a fire, authorities said.

One person who was trapped inside was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. The flames were so hot, fire crews were forced out after five minutes.