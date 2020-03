SAN ANTONIO — Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office reported an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Elmendorf.

The shooting was reported in the 17000 block of Blue Horizon around 3 p.m.

No details were provided on what led up to the shooting, but Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to give an update from the scene.

Investigators say there is currently no threat to the community.

This is a developing situation and further updates will be added as they are received.