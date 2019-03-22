SAN ANTONIO — Mayoral candidates Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Councilman Greg Brockhouse faced off in the first mayoral debate of 2019.

Mayor Nirenberg opened by sharing his vision for building on what he's done as Mayor over the past two years, focusing on transportation infrastructure, job creation, economic development and preparing for growth. Councilman Brockhouse emphasized a "focus on the basics," especially public safety.

There are also seven other candidates who have filed to run in the race. You can read all of their applications here.

You can listen to the full debate here.