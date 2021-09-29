Jack Harlow sending college students up to $500 over Venmo. How you can get some instant cash, too.

HOUSTON — A lucky college student could win $10,000 through the #VenmoU Cash Drop, a 24-hour giveaway that started early Wednesday.
Or if you don't win the grand prize, Venmo said you could pocket up to $500 toward your college expenses. It's open to all undergrad and graduate students attending an accredited U.S. college, according to the rules.
How to enter
First, you must have a Venmo account — or sign up for one, it's free.
Next, go to Venmou.com. Enter the mobile number associated with your Venmo account to spin the wheel for a chance to instantly win $1 - $500, sent from Jack Harlow to your Venmo account.
You will automatically be entered into a drawing for the $10,000 grand prize.
And yes, Jack Harlow. The Grammy-nominated rapper...brand new whip, just hopped in...Jack Harlow.
Contestants have until 12:59 a.m. Thursday to spin the wheel.
From textbooks to tuition fees, the cost of college is getting higher and higher.
According to Venmo, research shows nearly 64% of the graduating class of 2020 borrowed an average of $29,927 in loans — that up roughly 13% from 2010.
Venmo and Harlow hope to help college students by putting a little extra money in their pockets.
"I partnered with [Venmo] to give out $100K because college is expensive," Harlow tweeted about the giveaway.
Good enough reason for us!