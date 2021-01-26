'It was worth me risking my military career': Service member reacts to President Biden reverses Trump's transgender ban

Biden's action was one of his first as the new administration settles into the White House.

SAN ANTONIO — Sergeant First Class Freyja Eccles has served in the U.S. Army for more than two decades.

"It is my personal belief that every American citizen should take pride in the country and serve our nation in some fashion for a couple of years," Eccles said. "Well, my couple years turned into an entire career."

Eccles identifies as a transgender woman. When former President Donald Trump first announced his transgender service ban in 2017, Eccles was at the beginning of her transition.

"I was scared, I was nervous," she said. "There was a lot of question on whether or not I would have to just be quiet and continue serving in my gender assigned at birth."

She chose to serve as her authentic self.

"It was worth me risking my military career," Eccles said. "And I am very, very fortunate because I was and am one of the grandfathered service members that were able to continue serving while transitioning."

On Monday, President Joe Biden reversed Trump's controversial policy. His executive order prohibits discharging qualified trans personnel, denying reenlistment or continuation of service based on gender identity.

"All these service members that have been serving in silence for the past couple of years now get to come forward and share their authentic selves with the world," Eccles said.

An estimated 15,000 service members identify as transgender. Eccles said Biden's decision to embrace diversity gives people the freedom to be who they are.

"President Biden talking about unity and bringing the country together again and having talks across the aisle—that just warms my heart," she said.

Eccles is stationed at Fort Sam Houston and serves as a brigade victim advocate to help victims of sexual assault and aid in prevention. Eccles said her command is accepting and supportive of its diversity. She said they're constantly working to be as inclusive as possible.

She's proud to see Biden doing the same.