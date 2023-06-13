Viral Video: Woman falls on treadmill at gym and loses her pants

She may have lost her pants, but not her sense of humor.

CHICAGO — A woman in Chicago has no problem being the butt of a joke after a recent treadmill and wardrobe malfunction, put hers on full display.

This is no run of the mill run on a treadmill.

"I said how many people saw my butt," said Alyssa Konkel.

Millions! Alyssa Konkel was working out at her gym outside Chicago when she tripped on an untied shoelace.

She was de-pantsed. Literally.

"It was the treadmill that sort of ate your pants," asked Jeanne Moos.

"Yeah it definitely sucked them up real fast," said Alyssa Konkel.

Alyssa held on to the machine for dear life until she felt her pants come off.

She ended up with scrapes on her face and on her legs above and on top of her cinderella tattoo.

Alyssa asked the gym if she could see what she called her "embarrassing" video.

"You know what, I'm just gonna post it, make everything public. I just wanted to make the world laugh," said Alyssa.

And boy did she.

"Nothing better than laughing at yourself" was a typical comment. "You're a rock star."

"Everyone has a butt. And if people have something bad to say about my butt, bite my butt," said Alyssa.

People especially liked this woman's reaction.

"It does look like she's like running towards me to help and then she's like OMG your pants came off, let me turn around," said Alyssa Konkel.

Not since an Ohio woman got stuck upside down and called 911 on her smart watch, has a gym mishap gotten so much attention.

Alyssa even has a favorite joke.

"Who takes your pants off faster, your boyfriend or the treadmill?"

It's not even close.

"The treadmill."

And if you don't like it, butt out.