New Mexico hiring 'professional bear huggers'

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish found a creative way to promote its latest job opening.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — If you're an animal lover (who's also looking for a bit of adventure in your life), New Mexico may have just the job for you.

The state's Department of Game and Fish is hiring "professional bear huggers," sort of...

The agency is actually hiring its next class of Conservation Officers, but found a pretty creative way to advertise the position it said offers "the experience of a lifetime."

"Now hiring professional bear huggers. Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl into a bear den, and have the trust in your coworkers to keep you safe during the process," the Facebook post from Mar. 13 said, accompanied by photos of its officers cuddling some bear cubs.

The agency stressed that it does not actually recommend crawling into bear dens and explained the photos were part of a research project studying bear movements and population dynamics. They added that all the animals pictured were handled safely under supervision.

Now hiring professional bear huggers. Must have ability to hike in strenuous conditions, have the courage to crawl... Posted by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish on Monday, March 13, 2023

But if being one of the "bear huggers" is a bit too wild for you, the agency shared a follow-up Monday about how their officers are also "professional deer protectors."

If crawling in bear dens was too intimidating for you, we are also hiring professional deer protectors! Bambi doesn't... Posted by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish on Monday, March 20, 2023

Conservation officers, also known as Fish and Game Wardens, are typically associated with enforcing game and finishing laws.

"In addition to enforcement, the conservation officer educates the public about wildlife and wildlife management, conducts wildlife surveys, captures 'problem animals,' investigates wildlife damage to crops and property, assists in wildlife relocations and helps to develop new regulations," according to the job posting.