'We should have done this the right way': Marine veterans react to deadly Kabul airport attack

SAN ANTONIO — Two Marine veterans said there was a lot of heavy emotion after the deadly attacks in Afghanistan. Mikey Fahey and Tony Akers said their hearts ache for the fellow service members that were killed.

Both the vets said the deaths in these attacks should not have happened.

"A lot of emotions surrounding this," Fahey said. "It is not an easy pill for anyone to swallow. My heart aches for the families, and friends, their teammates. It is upsetting."

"It is unfortunate," Akers added. "This should have been handled a lot better. The loss of life should not have been there. We had plenty of time. We should have done this the right way."

KENS 5 spoke to the two veterans who reacted to the deadly bombing attacks in Afghanistan that killed civilians and service members. It was the deadliest day for U.S. troops in Afghanistan in a decade.

"The heroes that we lost today and that is exactly (what) we need to regard them as," Fahey said. "They were out there protecting innocence and doing their job."

Akers and Fahey expressed their frustrations about the U.S.'s handling of the exit from Afghanistan.

"I think every fight should be strategically entered and strategically exited," Fahey said.

"It needed to happen slowly," Akers added. "We didn't take the country in one day."

The Marines said they also think about the other services members that are still on the ground continuing the mission.