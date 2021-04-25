Frances McDormand wins Oscar for best actress

It’s the second best actress Oscar for McDormand, who also won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

LOS ANGELES — Frances McDormand has another Oscar. She may hang on to this one a little more tightly.

McDormand has won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “Nomadland.”

It’s the second best actress Oscar for McDormand, who also won in 2018 for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” That Oscar statuette was stolen at the post-show Governors Ball, though it was recovered before the night was over.

She plays a woman who leaves her small town to wander the American West in director Chloé Zhao’s film “Nomadland.”

McDormand beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis, Carey Mulligan, Vanessa Kirby and Andra Day.

Chloe Zhao’s “Nomadland,” a wistful portrait of itinerant lives on open roads across the American West, won best picture Sunday at the 93rd Academy Awards, where the China-born Zhao also became just the second woman to win best director, and the first woman of color.

The “Nomadland” victory, while widely expected, nevertheless capped the extraordinary rise of Zhao, a lyrical filmmaker whose winning film is just her third, and which — with a budget less than $5 million and featuring a cast populated by non-professional actors -- ranks as one of the most modest-sized movies to win Hollywood’s top honor. Zhao’s next film, Marvel’s “Eternals,” has a budget approximately 40 times that of “Nomadland.” Only Kathryn Bigelow, 11 years ago for “The Hurt Locker,” had previously won best director.