LeBron James' son Bronny suffers cardiac arrest during workout

The eldest son of Lakers superstar LeBron James was rushed to the hospital on Monday after collapsing during a basketball practice.

WASHINGTON — Bronny James, the eldest son of NBA star LeBron James, was rushed to a hospital Monday after collapsing and suffering a cardiac arrest during a college basketball practice, according to a statement from his family.

TMZ, which was first to report the news Tuesday morning, said a 911 call was made shortly before 9:30 a.m. Monday from the University of Southern California's Galen Center - where the school's basketball team practices and plays.

"Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU," the statement from a family spokesperson read. "We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information. LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

LeBron James has made it clear he would like to someday play with his son Bronny, who will be draft-eligible next summer. The 18-year-old announced in May that he would play college basketball for the Trojans. He is an incoming freshman and was one of the top high school prospects in the country.

Earlier this month, Bronny appeared on stage at the ESPYs with his siblings and mother to present his dad the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA's career scoring leader.

As news of Bronny's cardiac arrest spread on Tuesday, Hamlin tweeted "Prayers to Bronny & The James family as well," adding "here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."