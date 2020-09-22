x
San Antonio's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | San Antonio, Texas | KENS5.com

Nation World

Reports: Bed Bath & Beyond announces 63 store closure locations

They are the first of a planned 200 Bed Bath & Beyond closures announced in July.
Credit: AP Photo/Paul Sakuma

Bed Bath & Beyond has reportedly announced the first 63 locations that it intends to close as part of a plan announced in July to shut down 200 of its namesake stores.

Stores in 29 states are set to be among the first to close, according to a list first obtained by USA TODAY and later by CNN.

Here is the full list, according to the two outlets.

Alabama

  • Birmingham: 1640 Gadsden Highway
  • Alabaster: 300 Colonial Promenade Parkway

Arizona

  • Phoenix: 10845 North Tatum Blvd.

California

  • City of Industry: 21640 Valley Blvd.
  • Fremont: 39125 Fremont Hub
  • Mira Loma: 6365 Pats Ranch Road
  • Paso Robles: 2449 Golden Hill Road
  • Stockton: 10822 Trinity Parkway
  • Victorville: 12410 Amargosa Road

Colorado

  • Aurora: 23901 E. Orchard Road
  • Greeley: 4735 29th St.

Connecticut

  • Danbury: 13 Sugar Hollow Road
  • Farmington: 1603 Southeast Road
  • Milford: 1212 Boston Post Road
  • Torrington: 1914 East Main St.

Florida

  • Casselberry: 5803 S US Highway 17/92
  • Pembroke Pines: 11470 Pines Blvd.
  • Port St. Lucie: 10856 SW Village Parkway

Georgia

  • Douglasville: 6680 Douglas Blvd.

Illinois

  • Bolingbrook: 734 East Boughton Road
  • Chicago: 2838 North Broadway
  • DeKalb: 2530 Sycamore Road
  • Orland Park: 203 Orland Park Place

Indiana

  • Bloomington: 280 N. Gates Drive
  • Indianapolis: 6010 West 86th St.
  • Indianapolis: 8655 N. River Crossing Blvd.
  • Merrillville: 2520 East 79th Ave.

Kentucky

  • Lexington: 3220 Nicholasville Road

Louisiana

  • Harvey: 901 Manhattan Blvd.

Maine

  • Auburn: 730 Center St.

Maryland

  • Gaithersburg: 558 N. Frederick Ave.
  • Hanover: 7000 Arundel Mills Circle
  • Salisbury: 2653 N. Salisbury Blvd.

Michigan

  • Allen Park: 3180 Fairlane Drive

Missouri

  • Kansas City: 8520 North Evanston Ave.

Nebraska

  • Lincoln: 5040 N. 27th Street

New Jersey

  • Howell: 4075 Route 9
  • Rockaway: 202 Enterprise Drive

New York

  • Flushing: 40-24 College Point Blvd.
  • New York: 410 E. 61st St.
  • Rochester: 3349 Monroe Ave.
  • Staten Island: 2700 Veterans Road West
  • Syracuse: 3597 W Genesee St.
  • Watertown: 21855 Towne Center Drive

North Carolina

  • Concord: 8241 Concord Mills Blvd.
  • Raleigh: 6270 Glenwood Ave.

Ohio

  • Beavercreek: 2720 Towne Drive
  • Columbus: 1170 Polaris Parkway
  • Holland: 1230 S. Holland Sylvania Road
  • Pickerington: 1750 Hill Road North

Oregon

  • Gresham: 719 NW 12th St.

Pennsylvania

  • Plymouth Meeting: 2410 Chemical Road

Tennessee

  • Nashville: 211 Opry Mills Drive

Texas

  • Austin: 9333 Research Blvd.
  • Hurst: 853 Northeast Mall Drive
  • Missouri City: 5752 Highway 6
  • Watauga: 7616 Denton Highway

Utah

  • Layton: 2159 Harris Blvd.
  • West Jordan: 7142 South Plaza Center Drive

Virginia

Arlington: 900 Army Navy Drive

Washington State

  • Everett: 1130 SE Everett Mall Way

West Virginia

  • Martinsburg: 172 Retail Commons Parkway

Wisconsin

  • Brookfield: 605 Main St.

