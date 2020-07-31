'American Idol' to host virtual auditions amid coronavirus pandemic

Instead of hosting auditions in cities across the country, the singing competition show will host auditions via Zoom.

WASHINGTON — "American Idol" will hold remote auditions in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the U.S.

Instead of holding auditions in cities across the country, the singing competition show will host auditions via Zoom for its fourth season on ABC.

"American Idol" is familiar with working virtually. After the end of its third season, it had contestants performing from their homes through mid-May.

Beginning Aug. 10, "Idol Across America" potential stars will have the opportunity to audition from anywhere on the country and receive "face time" with a show producer digitally.

To audition in front of an "American Idol" producer, individuals can sign up here. For eligibility, singers must be between 15 and 28 years of age. Anyone can audition on any date regardless of their location.

Our live virtual face-to-face auditions tour starts Aug. 10! Think you could be #TheNextIdol? Reserve your spot today at https://t.co/2ruYWenEgA 🎤✨ pic.twitter.com/Fpr7mdVvo5 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) July 31, 2020

Below is a list of dates and states with upcoming auditions. Singers will be allowed to audition in other states if they can't make their state's date.

Delaware, Florida and Ohio (Aug 10)

Louisiana, Missouri and Wisconsin (Aug 12)

Arizona, Oregon and Washington (Aug. 14)

Georgia, Maryland, Washington D.C. and Rhode Island (Aug 16)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 17)

Alabama, Arkansas and Kansas (Aug 18)

Idaho, New Mexico and Utah (Aug. 20)

Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas (Aug 22)

Michigan, Tennessee and Virginia (Aug 24)

Open Call Auditions (Aug 25)

Iowa, Mississippi and Oklahoma (Aug 26)

Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota (Aug 28)

Connecticut, New Jersey and New York (Aug 30)

Colorado, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming (Sep 1)

Maine, South Carolina and West Virginia (Sep 3)

Alaska, California and Hawaii (Sep 5)

Kentucky, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania (Sep 7)

Massachusetts, North Carolina and Vermont (Sep 9)