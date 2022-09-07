9/11 receding into history for younger generations of Americans, survey says

9/11 remains one of the most significant events Americans have experienced with more than 50% stating it changed their lives, the survey states.

WASHINGTON — September 11 is a date on the calendar that has so much significance. Many people can tell you exactly what they were doing on this day but a new survey states that those memories are receding into history for younger generations of Americans.

A recent survey released by More in Common, ahead of the anniversary of 9/11, states that the attacks still hold significance for most Americans. Many connect the day with feelings of fear (of terrorism) and unity (as Americans came together after the event.)

What unfolded on 9/11 remains one of the most significant events Americans have experienced, according to the detailed opinion survey, with more than 50% stating it changed their lives. The attacks on that day also led 83% of Americans that took the survey to associate fear of terrorism as the emotion people felt after the attacks.

Executive Director of More in Common U.S. Dan Vallone said that after 21 years, 9/11, though memorable, is starting to become history to be found in books for younger Americans.

“We’re reaching the point where the memories we associate with the 9/11 attacks, and the period immediately after, are solidifying how future generations will study and understand this period in American History,” Vallone said. “Approximately one in four Americans were born after the attacks, and that number is set to grow to over half the population in 20 years. How we discuss 9/11 today will shape how future generations understand and pass down these memories.”

In the survey, Millennials, instead of aligning with 73% of Americans according to the survey who associate the period of time as being unified, are more likely to remember the mistreatment of Muslims and minority groups. Years following the attacks, America experienced racial tension that laid the groundwork for political discourse.

But no matter the age, ethnicity, political standing, or walk of life - the survey states that the majority of Americans have pride in the nation even with the feeling of change in their lives that happened post 9/11.