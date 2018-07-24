SAN ANTONIO - Testing is reportedly underway to determine the identity of a man's body found dumped along a southwest-side road.

Detectives were at the scene on Somerset Road near Loop 410 and I-35 after the body was found around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the San Antonio Police Department, there is not enough information yet to determine whether this is a homicide case.

Police believe the body is a man in his late 20s.

Early reports from the scene indicate there were no signs of trauma. More information regarding the man's identity was not immediately available.

