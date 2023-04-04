Young San Antonio car thieves stealing for social media cred, expert says

Burning cars and teens trashing a KIA are part of the social media collection of a group from the 210 posting the crazy and the criminal.

SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the risk of creating social media posts doesn't outweigh the felony charges for juvenile suspects driving the surge in KIA and Hyundai thefts.

"I can't imagine why these kids would want to put themselves at risk for felony charges just for the sake of a challenge on social media," Salazar said.

According to the Sheriff, his office's numbers have gone up for KIA thefts even as the carmakers try to rectify the issue.

"I have to think that some of it is due in part to social media kind of making that this challenge," he said.

Posts of what appear to be juveniles pulling off reckless acts for fun are on TikTok and Instagram. KENS 5 chooses not to name the groups to keep from fueling the craze.

While the videos do not provide definite evidence of theft, the images show KIAs on fire near buildings and in apartment parking lots, drivers pushing shopping corrals in store parking lots, sending vehicles speeding into a home, and an instruction on how to strip a GPS tracker off a car.

"People normally that steal vehicles will steal it, not post anything online and just go sell it," Glen Bhimani said. "These people are basically incriminating themselves."

Bhimani runs BPS Security and owns a Hyundai. He said when an auto owner doesn't have an immobilizer on their vehicle, tools like pliers and a USB cord make the car easier to steal.

"They're not worried about stealing their car in perfect condition," Bhimani said. "When they go in to steal it, to go have fun or sell it for parts or whatever the case may be for them, they're going to break that ignition switch because they're not worried about the resale value."

Bhimani said the quick and tech-savvy fall under preplanned or crimes of opportunity. He said stealing vehicles, in some instances, in less than 30 seconds.

BCSO has seen evidence beyond social media. On February 20th, Bexar County Deputies arrested a group of juveniles in a stolen KIA near Glen Fair and New World Dr.

Investigators said the teens drove into a home trying to escape BCSO. While deputies ran the car and found it listed as stolen, the sheriff's office said there was no chase.

A week later, another group of teens in a stolen KIA shot at Bexar County Deputies trying to run from the scene in the 400 block of Riverdale.

"That's a very, very dangerous game to be playing with first responders who, you know, are trained to react to gunfire in a certain way," Salazar said.

According to BCSO, they arrested a 14-year-old, two 15-year-olds, and a 16-year-old. The kids got held on charges of evading, carrying an unlawful weapon charge, deadly conduct, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and evading with a motor vehicle.

Salazar and Bhimani recommend that vehicle owners make it harder for thieves to steal by layering or having more than one car theft system.

"You're never going to 100% make your car completely theft-proof," Salazar said. "But what it is--you're hardening the target."

Bhimani said to use steering wheel locks, GPS trackers, and signal blockers for your key fobs.

San Antonio Police decline an interview request due to active investigations.

Texas lawmakers created the Motor Vehicle Crime Prevention Authority to protect consumers from crimes like these could not facilitate an interview but provided information to show Houston, Dallas, and San Antonio as the hottest three spots in the state for auto theft.