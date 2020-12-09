Woman hit by pickup truck on I-37 near downtown Friday night

The driver of the truck told police that he saw the woman jump over the center wall and then lean out into the fast lane, according to a spokesperson with SAPD.

SAN ANTONIO — A woman is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck Friday night.

SAFD and SAFD were called out to I-37 northbound at Commerce Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a crash involving a pedestrian.

At the scene, crews found a woman who'd been hit by a pickup truck lying in the road. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

An official with SAPD said that the driver of the pickup told police that he saw the woman jump over the center wall from the southbound lanes and then lean out into the fast lane; he said it looked like she was leaning over to pick up something.

The man told police that he tried to brake, but that he did not have enough time to slow down. He hit the woman at highway speeds and immediately pulled over and called 911.