Woman found dead after RV catches on fire, officials say

Officials in Pleasanton said they do not suspect foul play at this time and the victim's body was sent in for an autopsy.

SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old woman is dead after an RV she was inside of caught on fire in Pleasanton Friday, officials said.

Pleasanton Police and the Pleasanton Fire Department responded to the Arched Oak RV Park located in the 200 block of Jeff Road for a reports of an RV on fire.

When officials arrived on scene, they put the fire out and found out someone was inside. Faith Pastran, 20, was found dead inside of the RV and fire marshals were called to the scene to assist with the investigation, officials said.