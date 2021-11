The Alamo City is home to so many great things – breakfast tacos, BBQ, and of course, coffee.

SAN ANTONIO — We all know how important it is to start the day with a great cup of coffee. And we asked all of you where to find it.

Each week, KENS 5 is checking out the hottest spots around town based on viewer recommendations.

Our first stop for Monday, November 1, is On The Grind in Schertz.