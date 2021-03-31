Whataburger thanks employees with more than $90 million in bonuses

It's been a challenging year, especially for those working in the fast food industry.

HOUSTON — Whataburger has awarded more than $90 million in bonuses to its employees following a year that has pushed many of us, especially those in the food service industry, to step up our game at work.

The fast-food chain's employees continued to do extraordinary work throughout the pandemic and recent winter freeze that impacted millions, the Texas staple said in release sent Monday.

That includes upholding the chain's commitment to serving food 24/7.

Whataburger said employees also received Extra Mile bonuses, emergency pay, and a doubling of their 401(k) plan matching for 2020.

"Whataburger employees -- known as Family Members -- continued to deliver big flavor and hometown service 24/7 despite challenging circumstances and helped set record company performance numbers from March 2020 to March 2021," the release said.

In fact, the chain is currently preparing for its largest growth phase in the past seven decades.