Water rescue after heavy rain fell overnight in Bexar County

Heavy rain pushed through Bexar County Thursday overnight into Friday morning leading to multiple severe weather alerts.

SAN ANTONIO — An 18-year-old man was rescued by emergency crews after driving his car into high waters on a roadway near the far west side.

The incident occurred at Pinn Road and Highway 151 around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning.

According to Bexar County Justice of the Peace officials, the man drove through barricades before getting his vehicle stuck in rushing waters.

Overnight Thursday into Friday morning heavy rain pushed through Bexar County leading to multiple severe weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service including Severe Thunderstorm and Flash Flood Warnings.

Only six inches of water can cause drivers to lose control and possibly stall vehicles, according to the National Weather Service.