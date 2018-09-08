AUSTIN — A wanted man with ties to Laredo and San Antonio has been added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list, The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Thursday. Mendoza is affiliated with a Mexican cartel, and he is wanted for vehicle theft, engaging in organized criminal activity, theft of property and conspiracy to commit theft of property.

45-year-old Ramon Mendoza Jr. is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has tattoos on his abdomen, back, chest, right shoulder, both arms and both legs. Mendoza may also be known by the nickname of “Mon.” His last known address is on Howard Street in north central San Antonio.

Mendoza has a long criminal history and has been wanted since December 2016. His record includes assault, burglary of habitation with intent to commit assault, unlawful possession of a firearm by felon, theft of firearm, terroristic threat, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful restraint.

Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his capture. Mendoza is considered armed and dangerous, and DPS warns that you should not attempt to apprehend him.

To be eligible for the cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the five following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Text the letters “DPS” – followed by your tip – to 274637 (CRIMES) from your cell phone.

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, and then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

Submit a tip through the DPS Mobile App. The app is currently available for iPhone users on the Apple App Store and for Android users on Google Play.

