Von Ormy officer hit by pickup truck while directing traffic on I-35

I-35 is expected to be shut down for a while as an investigation is conducted.

SAN ANTONIO — A Von Ormy officer was flown to an area hospital this morning after getting hit by a pickup truck while directing traffic on I-35, according to an official with BCSO.

At around 3 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to an 'officer down' call at I-35 southbound and 1604.

When deputies arrived at the scene they found a woman that had been hit by a pickup truck.

AirLife was dispatched and the officer was taken to a hospital; her condition is unknown.

The driver of the pickup was also taken to a nearby hospital.

A spokesman with BCSO said that the officer was directing traffic due to a stalled semi-truck when a gold pickup truck came along, hit the patrol unit, and hit the officer standing beside it.

The officer is a woman in her 50s and the driver of the pickup is a man in his 40s.

It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.