Von Ormy officer hit by pickup truck while directing traffic on I-35

SAN ANTONIO — A Von Ormy officer was flown to an area hospital this morning after getting hit by a pickup truck while directing traffic on I-35, according to an official with BCSO.
At around 3 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office responded to an 'officer down' call at I-35 southbound and 1604.
When deputies arrived at the scene they found a woman that had been hit by a pickup truck.
AirLife was dispatched and the officer was taken to a hospital; her condition is unknown.
The driver of the pickup was also taken to a nearby hospital.
A spokesman with BCSO said that the officer was directing traffic due to a stalled semi-truck when a gold pickup truck came along, hit the patrol unit, and hit the officer standing beside it.
The officer is a woman in her 50s and the driver of the pickup is a man in his 40s.
It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.
I-35 will be shut down for some time while an investigation is conducted.