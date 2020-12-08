Victims identified in plane crash near Stinson Municipal Airport

The incident took place Saturday, July 25.

SAN ANTONIO — Three people who were involved in a plane crash on the city's south side have passed away, the Medical Examiner confirmed.

The incident took place around 9:10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, in the 9400 block of Espada Road near Stinson Municipal Airport on the city's south side.

Two of the victims have been identified as 33-year-old Zach Collins and 28-year-old Robert Perguson.



More than 20 units responded to the scene. Michael Ux was able to capture video of the plane as flames began to overtake it shortly after it crashed.