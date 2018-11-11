SAN ANTONIO — Many businesses around San Antonio are honoring veterans with free meals this Veterans Day.

Here's a list of deals veterans and active military can enjoy this Veterans Day! Most restaurants will require you show military I.D or another form of proof of service.

  • Free entree at Applebee's
  • Free entree at Olive Garden
  • Free entree at Chili's
  • Free donut and coffee at Krispy Kreme
  • Free stack of pancakes at IHOP on Monday, November 12.
  • Free entry at all Texas state parks
  • Free double burger and bottomless steak fries at Red Robin
  • Free scoop of custard at Shake Shack
  • Free car wash at Wash Tub
  • Free meal from Veterans Day menu at Texas Roadhouse
  • Free meal up to $12 at 54th Street Grill & Bar
  • Free entree at California Pizza Kitchen
  • Free build your own grand slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Denny's
  • Bogo specials at Spaghetti Warehouse
  • Free item from Veterans Day menu at Twin Peaks
  • Free 'Thank You dinner' from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Golden Corral
  • Free entree from special menu at Hooters
  • Free breakfast at Shoney's until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12
  • Free tall brewed coffee for military and spouses at Starbucks
  • Free American Roadhouse meal at Logan's Roadhouse from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at Cracker Barrel
  • Free choice of six entrees and a drink at Bubba's 33
  • Free donut at Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts)
  • Free entree at Houlihan's
  • Free extra value meal and soft drink at McDonald's
  • Free entree from special menu at Mimi's Cafe
  • Free entree and non-alcoholic drink at Pluckers Wing Bar
© 2018 KENS