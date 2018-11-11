SAN ANTONIO — Many businesses around San Antonio are honoring veterans with free meals this Veterans Day.
Here's a list of deals veterans and active military can enjoy this Veterans Day! Most restaurants will require you show military I.D or another form of proof of service.
- Free entree at Applebee's
- Free entree at Olive Garden
- Free entree at Chili's
- Free donut and coffee at Krispy Kreme
- Free stack of pancakes at IHOP on Monday, November 12.
- Free entry at all Texas state parks
- Free double burger and bottomless steak fries at Red Robin
- Free scoop of custard at Shake Shack
- Free car wash at Wash Tub
- Free meal from Veterans Day menu at Texas Roadhouse
- Free meal up to $12 at 54th Street Grill & Bar
- Free entree at California Pizza Kitchen
- Free build your own grand slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Denny's
- Bogo specials at Spaghetti Warehouse
- Free item from Veterans Day menu at Twin Peaks
- Free 'Thank You dinner' from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Golden Corral
- Free entree from special menu at Hooters
- Free breakfast at Shoney's until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 12
- Free tall brewed coffee for military and spouses at Starbucks
- Free American Roadhouse meal at Logan's Roadhouse from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Free double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake at Cracker Barrel
- Free choice of six entrees and a drink at Bubba's 33
- Free donut at Dunkin' (formerly Dunkin' Donuts)
- Free entree at Houlihan's
- Free extra value meal and soft drink at McDonald's
- Free entree from special menu at Mimi's Cafe
- Free entree and non-alcoholic drink at Pluckers Wing Bar
