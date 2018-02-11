SAN ANTONIO — A U.S. citizen from San Antonio was arrested and deported to Mexico, where he was kidnapped by a cartel, according to a new federal claim.

The Espinoza Law Firm filed the federal claim against the U.S Department of Homeland Security.

The claim alleges Julio Cesar Ovalle, 24 is a U.S. citizen, who was born in California. According to the claim, Ovalle was walking to his neighborhood HEB on the northwest side of San Antonio on June 11, 2018, when he was arrested by Border Patrol. He did not have his identification with him at the time.

The next day, US Border Patrol agents reportedly transported him to Laredo, and according to the claim he was deported to Nuevo Laredo despite repeated claims that he was a U.S. citizen.

The claim states that Ovalle was denied the opportunity to prove his citizenship, denied access to a lawyer and could not make a phone call. He was also deported without ever seeing a judge.

The claim says he was deported by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but the agency responded that ICE was not involved. The agency says the arrest and deportation were handled by US Border Patrol.

Once in Nuevo Laredo, Ovalle was able to call his father. While waiting for his dad outside a Mexican immigration center, the claim states he was kidnapped by a Mexican cartel and held for ransom. His father contacted the FBI and Ovalle was released by the cartel on Friday, June 15.

The law firm states Ovalle suffered emotional distress and attempted suicide after his ordeal, and continues to be treated for mental distress.

The federal claim against the US government is requesting $1 million. Espinoza Law Firm plans to hold a press conference on Monday to discuss the claim.

KENS 5 reached out to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. They offered the following statement regarding the matter:

As per policy, CBP does not comment on matters under pending litigation.

