A man is facing charges, accused of hitting and killing a man before taking off Friday evening, according to the City of San Marcos.

28-year-old Uriah Keith Robinson is charged with intoxication manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid, among other charges.

San Marcos Police said the 48-year-old male victim of Kyle, Texas was walking along the sidewalk at the intersection of Riverside Drive at West Interstate-35 when he was struck by a 1998 Toyota van around 7 pm Friday.

Witnesses said the van jumped the curb before hitting the pedestrian.

Police say Robinson tried to flee the scene and lost control of his vehicle again before jumping another curb and hitting a tree,

Witnesses helped Robinson out of the vehicle and held him at the scene until police arrived. He was taken into custody. Robinson was booked into Hays County Jail on Intoxication Manslaughter, Failure to Stop and Render Aid, among other charges.

The victim was identified as 48-year-old Tyrus Dennis Piano.

