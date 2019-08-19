SAN ANTONIO — Officials say the air conditioning is back on at San Antonio Independent School District's Kelly Elementary.

The air conditioning issues at the school were first reported Monday morning.

Brackenridge High School also experienced air conditioning outages Monday, but school officials have supplied portable units that can cool 600 feet of space.

Several other schools in the district experienced a/c outages last week, which was the first week of school. The portable a/c units were also deployed to those campuses.

RELATED: Air conditioning outages affect schools across San Antonio ISD

RELATED: Some classrooms still without air conditioning at Sam Houston High School

Our KENS 5 crew is on the scene and will continue to update the situation.