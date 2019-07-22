SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is seeking any information regarding the suspect(s) responsible for the shooting death of Christopher Lozano.

Police responded to a drive-by-shooting on the west side on July 27, 2017 around 9 p.m.

Reports say Lozano was standing outside a residence on El Paso street when a gray four-door Nissan type car approached and fired several shots.

Lozano was struck and transported to a hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7635 and they may submit information anonymously.