'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity

In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.

AUSTIN, Texas — A "tripledemic" is what medical professionals say we are seeing right now. With flu, RSV and COVID-19 still circulating, doctors are urging safety to be a top priority.

Right now, Travis County is seeing a 15.51% flu positivity rate.

"I'd say it's one of the worst outbreaks that we've seen, not necessarily the worst flu itself. And people are miserable with it, but it's not the worst," said Dr. Diana Fite, the past president of the Texas Medical Association.

Fite, an emergency physician, says the introduction of coronavirus has decreased our natural immunities.

"The problem is that everyone was masked for about two years, and so they didn't get kind of the gradual little immunities to some of the flu and viruses like RSV like they usually do," said Dr. Fite.

She notes that flu and RSV are nothing new, but that now the marriage of the three all at once is causing a strain on hospitals.

She says some hospitals in Texas are so full that examinations are even being done in waiting rooms. But, there is progress being made.

"RSV actually has declined pretty steadily since we saw a peak in mid-October. So that is good news," said Chris Van Deusen, the spokesperson for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Van Deusen says although the three respiratory illnesses aren't uncommon around this time of year.

"We see every year, you know, depending on the flu, cold and flu season, we see hospitals being strained to some degree because of these kinds of illnesses. And I think this year is no different," said Van Deusen.

However, so far in Texas, seven children have died from the flu and right here in Travis County, it has taken the lives of five adults.

"We recommend everybody who's at least six months old get a flu shot because that's your best protection [from] getting very seriously sick," said Van Deusen.

With kids on break right now, Austin Public Health's Medical Director Dr. Desmar Walkes says it's crucial the work is done before kids step back into the classroom.

"We're hopeful that parents will test children prior to getting back into school to make sure that they are not asymptomatic carriers of COVID in particular," said Dr. Walkes.