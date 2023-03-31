Tree falls on person on Sixth Street

The incident occurred at around 11:30 Friday morning.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person was taken to the hospital after getting trapped under a tree on Sixth Street on Friday morning.

At around 11:30 a.m., medics with the Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a person pinned under a tree that had fallen on them at the intersection of Sixth and Trinity streets.

Firefighters from the Austin Fire Department (AFD) also responded to the scene, where crew members pulled the person out from under the tree.

The person was later taken to a local hospital by ATCEMS.

In addition to the person being rescued, two baby birds that had fallen from the tree were safely rescued and transported to wildlife rescue by AFD crews.

One person with minor injuries trapped under fallen tree at 6th and Trinity. Crews have extricated patient, being evaluated by ⁦@ATCEMS⁩ pic.twitter.com/Nq320b36NP — Austin Fire Info (@AustinFireInfo) March 31, 2023