Three people hospitalized following crash; police suspect DWI was a factor

SAN ANTONIO — Three people were taken to a hospital after a rollover crash on San Antonio's far south side, the San Antonio Police Department said.
The incident happened just before midnight on Wednesday in the 15800 block of Applewhite Road.
It's still not clear what led up to the crash, but police said they are suspecting DWI was a factor.
Authorities rushed one woman to a hospital in critical condition. Two other people in the car were driven to the hospital in separate vehicles. Their conditions were not reported.