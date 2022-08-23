Three Hays CISD students have died from suspected fentanyl overdoses in past month, school district says

The school district said that since last May, its high schools have seen additional cases of students overdosing on fentanyl that haven't resulted in deaths.

HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Over the past weekend, a 15-year-old Hays CISD high school student died from a suspected fentanyl overdose in San Marcos, according to Hays CISD. The student was a sophomore.

The 15-year-old's death marks the third suspected fentanyl overdose death involving a Hays CISD student in the past month, the district said.

In late July and early August, two 17-year-old students died in two separate incidents at their homes in Kyle, Hays CISD said. They would have been seniors in high school. The three students who died attended, or would have attended, Johnson and Lehman High Schools. Their identities were not shared by the school district.

The school district said that since last May, all three Hays CISD high schools have been affected by students who have experienced life-threatening fentanyl overdoses, both on campus and at home. Those incidents didn't result in deaths, the district said.

“I’m worried. We take all safety and security issues very seriously, but this one is especially concerning. So far – and I am deeply grateful – we haven’t lost a single student to COVID or gun violence on our campuses. Both of these issues have rightfully been pressing matters the past couple of years. We must treat the fentanyl crisis with the same urgency,” said Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright in an email to parents.

Dangerous Fentanyl Pills Appearing in Kyle! Parents and Teens Be Aware - The presence of pills containing deadly... Posted by Kyle Police Department on Monday, August 15, 2022

The Kyle Police Department and Hays CISD alerted parents of fentanyl dangers last week before the start of the new school year. KPD shared a Facebook post, reshared by Hays CISD in a back-to-school email, showing photographs of one type of counterfeit pill believed to have caused many of the recent fentanyl incidents in the Kyle area.

“Kyle PD has responded to at least 16 related overdoses with 7 of those resulting in death in 2022. Many of these overdoses, including some deaths, are teenagers ranging from 14-18 years old. Parents - please talk to your children about the dangers of taking any pills that are not prescribed to them by a doctor,” said KPD Chief Jeff Barnett in the post.

Hays CISD officials and Kyle police addressed the media about these incidents Wednesday morning. Watch that full briefing below:

