The wait is over! Civic Park at Hemisfair is officially open.

The San Antonio Parks Foundation Celebrated the opening by hosting it's 40th Annual Jazz'SAlive festival at the park.

SAN ANTONIO — Saturday was the official grand opening of Civic Park at Hemisfair. The publichas had access to the park for a few days already, including on Friday for the San Antonio Parks Foundation's 40th annual Jazz'SAlive festival there at the park. But ribbon was cut marking its official opening on Saturday.

It's a place with a long past that's become a present the City of San Antonio gives itself. The springs and fountains they were playing in resemble the Acequia Madre, irrigation canals from when the land was used for farming.

"I think the water is a great touch," said Linda Barerra, who had come to Civic Park Saturday night with her kids and seven of her small grandchildren. "It's a refresher for the kids and I think they love it," she said. "I think we couldn't have it any better."

The park was built on the northern edge of the historic Lavaca neighborhood: one of the first neighborhoods in San Antonio. Farms there supplied the Alamo back when it was still a Spanish colonial mission.

Beth Harrison came to the park from Universal City Saturday with her husband and their 5 kids.

"We've been coming to Hemisfair park for quite some time. So, this new area, it looks amazing," Harrison said.

The $39 million park is the result of over a decade of planning by city, county, and state leaders with input from residents. It's part of a project to create a thriving neighborhood in the heart of San Antonio.

After the 1968 World's Fair that gave Hemisfair it's name, the grounds went largely unused for 40 years.

"When I came here before, it was just dirt," Barerra said.

The park was designed with sustainability in mind. The fountains use reclaimed water circulated through a 40 thousand gallon cistern below the park.

The Hemisfair Park Area Redevelopment Corporation, which manages the park, still has plans for it's future. Saturday was the ribbon cutting for Phase I of the park.

Phase II will include an elevated area overlooking the Great Lawn, which served as a seating area for the Saturday's Jazz'SAlive festival and a common area near the Torch of Friendship sculpture.