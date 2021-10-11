Tour of $9.89 Million ‘Gentleman’s Ranch’ up for sale

How does a resort-style pool, seven car showroom and a shooting range sound to you? Come take a look inside the most expensive property in Wimberly.

SAN ANTONIO — How does a resort-style pool, seven car showroom and a personal shooting range sound to you? Come take a look inside the most expensive property in Wimberly.

If you drive about an hour north of San Antonio, you’ll find yourself in Wimberly, a small city located in Hays County. Locals say the creative art scene, outdoor activities and serene views of the Hill Country are big draws to the area.

“We have a lot of artists that find a positive way to express themselves whether it’s pottery or painting even music,” said Kasi Gravell co-owner of Cactus Coffee Shop. “They love the closeness. The supportive neighbor."

Eric Copper, a realtor with Austin Portfolio Real Estate/Keller Williams Realty, Inc., said Wimberly is becoming a top spot to live. He’s not only helping retirees and second homeowners, but people who are looking to settle into a primary residence in the Hill Country. Copper said Wimberly is in a prime location because it’s near major cities.

“They like the privacy, they like the feeling of being remote yet not being withdrawn from conveniences,” explained Copper. “Wimberly offers a small town, Mayberry-ish lifestyle, very artsy, eclectic, strong sense of community.”



Copper gave KENS 5 a tour inside one of the most expensive properties up for sale in Wimberly, the $9.89 million ‘Gentleman’s Ranch.’

“Well, I call it that and I'm a city boy so someone will correct me on that,” said Copper with a laugh. “It's absolutely beautiful. It's 22 acres.”

The property has a wide range of amenities. There are six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a seven car showroom, media room, gym and a guest house. Plus, it has the ultimate outdoor area including a resort-style pool, playground and shooting range. Copper said the property has its own well, septic system and generator. During the major winter storm in Texas, the property was self-sustaining for the entire week.

As for potential buyers, Copper said there’s been a lot of interest from Californians.

“They love that they can get this much land, this much house for that price point. Something like this in California on average would probably be double the price,” he said. “Wimberly is a booming, booming little Hamlet that’s drawing people in from across the country. It’s a neat place to be.”