SAN ANTONIO — From the lines to the waiting rooms, when you go to any driver license center, you don't expect a quick visit.

Nancy Rodriguez is visiting the driver license center off Huebner Road for the second day in a row.

She stopped by on Tuesday afternoon to renew her license. She said it took more than an hour for someone to tell her she was missing the documentation she needed.

"You need either your birth certificate or your passport, and I had neither one of those," Rodriguez said. "They actually said it was something new and so a lot of people had to get up and leave."

She's stuck with a new crowd of people waiting for a few more hours today.

"There are so many jokes that they make about waiting at the DMV, so it's just understandable," Rodriguez said. "They don't have enough manpower, obviously."

Governor Greg Abbott understands the frustration that comes with visiting the driver license center.

In a video posted to his Twitter on Monday, he said things are about to change.

"The Texas Legislature heard you loud and clear," Abbott said. "Well, today, I signed this directive to the head of the Texas Department of Public Safety to take immediate action to shorten lines at driver's license offices because your time is too precious."

He added that the legislature is investing $200 million to hire more than 700 employees who can help speed up the process.

Even though it won't help Rodriguez now, she's looking forward to an easier trip in the future.

"Oh absolutely, for other people," Rodriguez joked. "It's too late for me, but I'm happy. I think it will help a lot of people."

The extra funding is set to go into effect September 1.

