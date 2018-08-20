Buckle up, Texas. Drivers in the state are some of the worst in the nation, at least according to data compiled by SmartAsset.

Texas drivers ranked 5th worst in America—tying with New Mexico—the financial technology website found.

SmartAsset used four factors when ranking states:

The percent of drivers with insurance

Number of DUIs per driver

Average number of deaths per miles driven

How often residents Google terms like “traffic ticket” and “speeding ticket”

The data suggests that Texas drivers often break the law. Drivers in the Lone Star State Google the term “speeding ticket” at the ninth-highest rate. The fatality rate per 100 million driven miles is also higher than average. There were 1.39 deaths per 100 million miles driven in Texas in 2016.

Top 5 States with the Worst Drivers:

1. Mississippi

2. Tennessee

3. California (tie)

3. Missouri (tie)

5. Texas and New Mexico (tie)

To see the full list and data, click here.

